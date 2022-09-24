x
Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents and businesses in areas of Port Arthur might be experiencing trouble with their water pressure.

Businesses and residents from Woodworth Boulevard to 3rd Avenue, and between Thomas Boulevard to 10th Street may experience little to no water pressure for a temporary amount of time. 

Water crews are working to repair a water main break in the 2900 block of 11th Street. The repairs could take several hours. 

Anyone who would like to know the status of the outage and updates concerning it can call Water Dispatch at 409-983-8550.

Water Outage: 2900 Block of 11th Street
