Water Outage | Why some Port Arthur residents may have little to no water pressure for a few hours

Anyone who would like to know the status of the outage and updates concerning it can call Water Dispatch at 409-983-8550.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Residents and businesses in areas of Port Arthur might be experiencing trouble with their water pressure.

Businesses and residents from Woodworth Boulevard to 3rd Avenue, and between Thomas Boulevard to 10th Street may experience little to no water pressure for a temporary amount of time.

Water crews are working to repair a water main break in the 2900 block of 11th Street. The repairs could take several hours.

Anyone who would like to know the status of the outage and updates concerning it can call Water Dispatch at 409-983-8550.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From a City of Port Arthur release:

Water Outage: 2900 Block of 11th Street

Water crews are repairing a water main break in the 2900 block of 11th Street. Repairs may take up to 4 hours.



Residents and businesses from Woodworth Boulevard to 3rd Avenue, and between Thomas Boulevard to 10th Street may experience little, to no water pressure.



For status and updates, please contact Water Dispatch at (409) 983-8550 .