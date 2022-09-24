Southeast Texas sports community mourning loss of beloved former West Brook High School coach Al Rabb

Friends of Al Rabb said he was a giving person and a great coach who expected a lot out of his students.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas sports community and the family and friends of a beloved former Southeast Texas coach are mourning his loss and reflecting on his legacy.

Al Rabb, who was a former head coach at West Brook High School and Monsignor Kelly High School, has died. Rabb led the Bruins from 1997 to 2004 and in 2013 started a three year stint leading Kelly.

Arthur Louis is a friend of Rabb's, who went from being coached by him to coaching with him.

"Al Rabb and I go way back, to like when I was in high school," Louis said. "They had what they called student teachers. I was a senior, and he was at Lamar about to graduate."

Louis met Rabb while attending South Park High School, where Rabb was a student teacher coach. Louis would end up working with Rabb at West Brook High School.

"I was fortunate to work with him in 1982, when they created Beaumont West Brook," Louis said. "We worked together for many, many years."

Louis described Rabb as a giving person and a great coach who expected a lot out of his students.

"Al was such a giving, hardworking coach for his athletes," Louis said. "As a coach, he had a wealth of knowledge for offensive football. To be on the staff with him, he was very professional… in his preparation for games."

Louis felt his friend was not only a great coach but also an amazing athlete himself.

"He played quarterback at Lamar University in the early 70s," Louis said. "I watched him play in college. He was a hardworking athlete. He was well respected by the Lamar University athletic community for what he did as a quarterback."

Louis tells 12News he will cherish the times they shared together, on and off the field.

“Just the great time, that's what I'm thinking about, that I had working with Al Rabb," Louis said. "Great times at my life that will never be forgotten on personal levels outside of work, hanging out after games, busting our butts, working hard."

Louis said Rabb leaves an unmistakable legacy on football in the 409.

"The legacy that he will leave for Southeast Texas is a dedicated, proud, hardworking coach, who loved his kids, had a strong passion for his kids that he coached," Louis said.

If Louis could tell Rabb anything it would simply be, "That I love you, that's it. I love you man."

Funeral arrangements are pending.

