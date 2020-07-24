Orange County offering sandbags for possible flooding amid hurricane season

The Orange County Office of Emergency Management compiled a list of places around the county offering sand and bags.

ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — Orange County officials are looking out for residents in Southeast Texas who may want to take extra precautions as hurricane season heats up.

The Orange County Office of Emergency Management compiled a list of places around the county that offer sand and bags, which helps minimize the impact of rising water in a home. The county encourages residents to bring their own shovel at each location.

Those in Orange County can pick up sand and bags at the following locations:

Maintenance barn located on North Hwy 87 at North Teal

11897 State Hwy 62 in Mauriceville directly across from Market Basket on Hwy 62

County Maintenance barn located on 2502 West Roundbunch Road

County Maintenance barn located on 375 Claiborne Street