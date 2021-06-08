'Welkom to Nederland,' new gateway sign in Nederland sparks controversy

This weekend someone noticed that the "N" was backwards and it led to debates about why the sign is being built.

NEDERLAND, Texas — Near the corner of Boston Avenue and Twin City Highway you will find what has become the talk of the town. Since last year construction has been underway to install a new gateway sign.

Here in recent weeks contractors started adding letters to the arch. It now reads "Welkom to Nederland," which is meant to pay tribute to the city's Dutch heritage.

This weekend someone noticed that the "N" was backwards and it led to debates about why the sign is being built. The project was spearheaded by Nederland Economic Development Corporation.

"It became more of a focal point a lot quicker than I thought it would be and some people are happy, some people are not," says Kay Decuir, who is the executive director of the Nederland's EDC.

The over $180,000 project was paid for by sales taxes from local businesses. It's money some say should have gone towards drainage improvements and infrastructure. But, Nederland resident James Vandevender says the city did the right thing.

"I think it reflects the heritage here in Nederland, Texas. This community was settled by the Dutch, I just think that it's a wonderful addition our little town here," Vandevender said.

Along with the installation the LED gateway sign, murals will also be painted to reflect the city's history.

"I can't wait to see people take their photos with the different murals that will be painted," Decuir said. "I really think that it will not be an eyesore, I think it's gonna be a blessing, people just have to give it to get completed."