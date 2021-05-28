Nederland ISD releases statement after graduation ceremony controversy

The press release went on to say the district is currently looking into what should happen in the future.

NEDERLAND, Texas — What was supposed to be a night of celebration ended in a bit of controversy.

A viral Facebook post from a Nederland parent claimed two Nederland High School seniors didn't get their diplomas at Thursday night's graduation ceremony.



The parent who posted the picture says it was because the boys wore sashes representing the military branch they will be joining. School officials responded Thursday to the incident.

The press release went on to say the district is currently looking into what should happen in the future.

Full news release from Nederland ISD...

We are aware of the issue concerning students wearing non school issued items during the 2021 graduation ceremony. All students participating in the ceremony sign and agree to abide by the guidelines set forth by Nederland High School for the event.

While Nederland ISD supports all students and their future endeavors our intention during this ceremony is to celebrate their academic accomplishments while a student in our school district.

We are currently reviewing all practices and guidelines for future programs while maintaining the long-standing traditions of Nederland High School. We are extremely proud of the entire graduating class of 2021 and look forward to seeing everything they achieve in the years to come.