City of Nederland says water supply is safe, discoloration should fade in a few days

NEDERLAND, Texas — City of Nederland officials say Tuesday that the water continues to be safe to drink and that the discoloration seen in the city's water supply should be gone within a few days.

The "slight discoloration" in the water supply is "not a water quality issue" according to a release from the city Tuesday morning.

Instead, the issue stems from sediments in the runoff upstream following the heavy rains Southeast Texas has recently experienced according to the release.

Staff at the water treatment plant modified their process to deal with the discoloration and there has been improvement the release said.

Due to the size of the city water system it will take a few days for the discoloration to fade across the entire system.

Residents with more questions may contact the Nederland City Manager's Office at (409) 723-1503.

From the City of Nederland...

For the past several days, the City's treated water supply has had a slight discoloration. THIS IS NOT A WATER QUALITY ISSUE. The slight discoloration is due to upstream runoff sediments in the raw water supply following the recent heavy rain events. The water treatment plant staff has modified the treatment process to tackle the discoloration. The treated water going into the system now has shown improvement; unfortunately, due to the overall size of the water system, it will take a few days for the water discoloration to fade. The City's treated water supply is constantly tested. THE WATER IS SAFE TO DRINK.

If you have any questions, you may contact the City Manager's Office at (409) 723-1503.