Roy West wins 2023 Beaumont mayoral election, beats incumbent Mayor Robin Mouton, candidate James Eller Jr.

Roy West won after gaining 52 percent of the votes.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The citizens of Beaumont have spoken, and the city will soon be under new leadership.

Roy West will become the next mayor of Beaumont after beating current Mayor Robin Mouton and candidate James Eller Jr.

This is West's second time facing off against Mayor Mouton. After the 2021 elections ended in a runoff, West lost to Mayor Mouton by a small margin.

West made a successful comeback, winning the 2023 mayoral election with 52 percent of the votes.

West announced his run for mayor in November of 2022.

The Beaumont native went to West Brook High School and later graduated from Lamar University. He previously told 12News he plans to focus on downtown development, drainage issues and improving the lives of Beaumont youth.

"Beaumont is my home," West previously told 12News. "I love Beaumont and I want it to thrive. I want my grandchildren to want to live here in 20 years."

West said he would like to work on drainage, bring families back to downtown Beaumont and provide area youth with after-school programs, summer programs and life skills programs.

"There are too many young people in our community that are growing up without direction and they need love," West previously told 12News.

The soon-to-be mayor said he believes the city is doing a good job but also believes there is always room for improvement.

