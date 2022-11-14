Roy West announces run for mayor of Beaumont in 2023

West first ran for mayor in 2021 losing to Robin Mouton in a runoff the same year.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Prominent businessman Roy West, Jr., who lost by a small margin to Beaumont mayor Robin Mouton in 2021, has announced he will again run for mayor in 2023.

West, Jr. announced his plans to run in the 2023 election Monday morning in a video posted on Facebook.

Mouton beat West by a little more than 600 votes and made history as the first Black female mayor of Beaumont.

In his 2021 campaign the mortgage lender and radio host championed drainage issues, roadways, racial issues across the city and efforts to revitalize Beaumont and make it attractive for the next generation.

“I am obviously disappointed,” West said after conceding to Mouton in 2021. “However, I am still very grateful to all the residents of Beaumont for showing up and voting. It was a great turnout. When you are in an election, there is a winner and the loser. Tonight, I fell on the loser side.”

West said he plans on being an active member in the community and will continue to promote several of the things that he focused on in his campaign.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.