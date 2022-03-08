Vidor Police searching for fugitive wanted in connection with a car theft

He is believed to be staying in the Mauriceville or Vidor areas of Orange County, according to police

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department is hoping to help a fugitive celebrate his 45th birthday behind bars.

Detectives said Winston Ingle, 44, is wanted in connection with the theft of a car that happened on Monday. Ingle ran when he was approached by Vidor Police, according to a news release.

Ingle is wanted on a parole warrant by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Ingle’s birthday is March 9. Officers are reaching out to the public to help locate the soon-to-be 45-year-old man.

He is believed to be staying in the Mauriceville or Vidor areas of Orange County, according to police.

Police said he is believed to be armed and dangerous. They’re advising the public to avoid approaching or detaining Ingle.

Anyone with information about Ingle is advised to contact the Vidor Police Department at (409) 769-4561 or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

Full news release from the Vidor Police Department

The Vidor Police Department is attempting to locate to locate 44-Year-Old, Winston Ingle. Mr. Ingle is wanted on a Parole Warrant by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice. Mr. Ingle was involved in the theft of a vehicle on March 7, 2022, in Vidor, Texas during which he ran from Officers when approached.

Mr. Ingle’s Birthday is March 9th . The Vidor Police Department we would like to wish him a Very Happy Birthday. With the help of the community, we would like to help him Celebrate his 45th Birthday as a resident of the Orange County Jail.

Mr. Ingle should be considered Armed and Dangerous. No one should attempt to approach or detain him. He is believed to be staying in the Mauriceville or Vidor Area. Anyone with information on the location of Mr. Ingle should contact the Vidor Police Department at 409-769-4561 or Crimestoppers at 409-833-TIPS (8477)

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for the arrest of Winston Ingle or any other wanted fugitive.