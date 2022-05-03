Jury deliberating fate of Beaumont husband accused in wife's murder on Valentines Day 2019

Prosecutors allege that Christopher Ray Jones murdered his wife, Olivia Jones, 38, by shooting her in the back of the head.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The fate of a Beaumont man accused of fatally shooting his wife on Valentine's Day in 2019 is now in the hands of a Jefferson County Jury.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: Above video is from March 4, 2022.)

Prosecutors allege that Christopher Ray Jones murdered his wife, Olivia Jones, 38, by shooting her in the back of the head.

Testimony in the case began on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Jones has been charged with first degree murder and second degree manslaughter.

If the jury finds him guilty of murder he could face a $10,000 fine and from five to 99 years in prison.

If he is convicted on the manslaughter charge he faces a $10,000 fine and from two to 20 years in prison.

Jones’ defense attorney, Ryan Gertz, said in opening statements last week that the couple had a heated argument that resulted in Olivia taking a gun and holding it to her head. Gertz says Jones tried taking the gun from Olivia when it went off and struck her in the back of the head.

Jones then immediately called 911 according to Gertz in court last week.

The prosecution said in opening statements that Jones had deleted "crucial video" from security cameras at the couple's north Beaumont home.

The first witness for the defense, a Beaumont Police detective, testified that investigators found out Jones had deleted some surveillance camera videos from his phone before it was handed to police for review. The motion-activated camera at the home sent video straight to an app on Jones’ phone according to the detective’s statements.

He testified that Jones described some events police realized were not shown in the videos. The detective said Jones admitted to deleting some of the videos because they showed him arguing with his wife and thought it might make him look bad.

Olivia’s younger brother Joshua Simmons spoke to 12News at an event held to honor Olivia’s life in 2020 one year after her death. Simmons told 12News the family was still “waiting on justice” after a frustrating year.

"She was all about her daughters," Simmons said.

He indicated the marriage was troubled before Olivia's death.

"To be honest, I had let my sister know several times she needed to leave Chris," Simmons said.

