Officer dies will recovering from COVID-19 related illness, Vidor Police Department says

Officer Chris Berry was a 30-year law enforcement veteran who served in different police departments around Southeast Texas.

VIDOR, Texas — The Vidor Police Department announced Wednesday one of it's officers died while recovering from a COVID-19 related illness.

Officer Chris Berry was at home when he was found deceased by his wife, according to news release from Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll.

Police are currently awaiting results from the medical examiner as to cause of death, which is being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Berry was a 30-year law enforcement veteran that had served the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pinehurst Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and most recently the Vidor Police Department.

Officer Berry joined the Vidor Police Department in August 2021.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Vidor Police Department news release:

It is with deep sorrow that the Vidor Police Department announces the passing Officer Chris Berry. Officer Berry was recovering from a Covid related illness when he was found by his wife deceased at his residence. The Vidor Police Department is currently awaiting results from the Medical Examiner as to cause of death. The death is being investigated by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Officer Berry was a 30 Year Law Enforcement Veteran that had served the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Pinehurst Police Department, Newton County Sheriff’s Office and most recently the Vidor Police Department. Officer Berry joined the Vidor Police Department in August 2021. For additional information please contact Chief Rod Carroll, Email: Rcarroll@cityofvidor.com and Office: (409) 769-4561.