Vidor man dies in motorcycle accident on Rainbow Bridge

BRIDGE CITY, Texas — The Rainbow Bridge is now open after being closed for nearly two hours due to a fatal motorcycle accident, according to Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

On Saturday around 8:50 p.m., a 51-year-old Vidor man died after crashing his 2007 Harley Davidson motorcycle into the back of a van heading eastbound on Highway 73 near Bridge City, DPS confirmed.

Edward Joseph Ortiz, 51, failed to reduce his speed when he crashed into the back of a 2001 Ford Windstar passenger van that was being towed by a 1996 GMC Savana.

Ortiz died at the scene but was pronounced deceased by Justice of the Peace Tom Gilliam after he was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

His body will be transported to the Jefferson County Morgue, according to DPS.

The Bridge was reopened for traffic as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday night.

