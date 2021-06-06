Police: No major injuries after officer-involved shooting on Lindbergh overpass

The driver injured one of the officers, but that officer is expected to live.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting, and what led up to a suspect driving toward a group of officers on Saturday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. on the Lindbergh Drive overpass in Beaumont near the train tracks.

Officers arrived and attempted to de-escalate the situation at hand, but the suspect drove into the officers on the scene and injured one officer, Beaumont Police officer Carol Riley tells 12News.

The number of officers at the scene is unclear at this time.

There was also an officer-involved shooting at the scene, police say. Officers fired multiple shots at the driver.

The injured officer and the driver were taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to live.

This investigation is ongoing with the Beaumont Police Department.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

