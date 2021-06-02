One dead, one injured following overnight shooting in Silsbee

Officers received a report on Wednesday around midnight about a man shot at the Buzzy Bee Convenience Store.

SILSBEE, Texas — A 19-year-old's body was discovered on a roadway, and another man was found seriously injured from a gunshot wound at a convenience store after a shooting in Silsbee Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Silsbee Police Department.

Officers received a report on Wednesday around midnight about a man shot at the Buzzy Bee Convenience Store located at 970 Hwy 96 S.

As they were headed to the Buzzy Bee, officers discovered a dead man lying in the roadway of MLK Jr. Drive near Pine Street. He has been identified by police as 19-year-old Jeremiah K. Grant.

At the Buzzy Bee, officers found another man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital with a life- threatening injury, police say.

Detectives believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation involving the victims and drug activity. This is an ongoing investigation.

Full news release from the Silsbee Police Department...

