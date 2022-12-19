'They will be missed': Vidor ISD mourning loss of two teenagers after early Sunday morning wreck

"Vidor ISD was heartbroken to hear the news about John Castilaw III and Blake Post."

VIDOR, Texas — Officials with the Vidor Independent School District said they are heartbroken after an early Sunday morning wreck claimed the lives of two teenage boys.

The deadly wreck happened shortly before 2 a.m. A Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street just south of Vidor when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle.

Castilaw and Post were in the Dodge. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety believe Post was driving when it crashed.

"John was enrolled at Vidor High School and Blake had been a student in the past," district officials said.

After leaving the roadway, the Dodge hit a utility pole and an RV that was parked on private property. The vehicle then caught fire.

Someone inside the RV was able to escape uninjured.

Vidor ISD officials said their prayers will be with the family and friends of the two teens during these hard times.

"Their passing is mourned by us all and we know they will be missed by many," district officials said.

Funeral arrangements are being made and the district said they will share them with the appropriate people once they are finalized.

The full Vidor Independent School District release:

Vidor ISD was heartbroken to hear the news about John Castilaw and Blake Post. John was enrolled at Vidor High School and Blake had been a student in the past. Their passing is mourned by us all and we know they will be missed by many. Our prayers are with their family and friends that were close to them. We understand that arrangements are being made and we will share those as appropriate.