'May he rest in peace': Family mourning loss of 14-year-old boy following Sunday morning wreck near Vidor

"Johnny will forever be with me."

VIDOR, Texas — A family is mourning the loss of an enthusiastic 14-year-old boy who they said could put a smile on anyone's face.

John Castilaw III died in an early Sunday morning wreck that happened just south of Vidor shortly after 2 a.m.

A Dodge Journey was driving north on Concord Street when the driver lost control and traveled off the roadway. After leaving the roadway, the Dodge hit a utility pole and an RV that was parked on private property.

The wreck also claimed the life of 15-year-old Blake Post.

John Castilaw III's father, John Castilaw Jr., told 12News his son was one of the funniest guys a person could meet.

"Despite everything that was going on, he could always bring a smile to anyone's face," John Castilaw Jr. said. "He was so enthusiastic in life."

John Castilaw Jr said his son loved to hunt and fish, and he also loved music. As the family deals with their loss, they have found some sense of comfort.

"I feel comfort in knowing my son reached so many that could enjoy his fun and jokes," John Castilaw Jr. said.

The father said he knows his son is enjoying heaven right now and is flying high above us all.

"May he rest in peace, and may all who knew him have comfort in this time. I love you my son," John Castilaw Jr. said. "Johnny will forever be with me."

Family mourning loss of 14-year-old John Castilaw III 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device