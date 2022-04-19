Body found behind O'Reilly Auto Parts store identified as Jasper man, 'suspicious death' investigation underway

Police told 12News the discovery is being treated as a "suspicous death" because the body was found naked.

Example video title will go here for this video

JASPER, Texas — Jasper Police have released the identity of a man after finding his naked body behind an area auto parts store.

(Editor's note: The above video is from a April 14 newscast.)

The body of Brent Michael Foster 46, of Jasper, was found near an O'Reilly Auto Parts store on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Police told 12News the discovery is being treated as a "suspicous death" because of how Foster was found.

Medical examiners ruled out foul play, and the cause of the death was deemed as a heart attack, according to Jasper Police.

Jasper Police were sent to the 1300 block of South Wheeler Street around 1 p.m. after learning employees found Foster's naked body, according to a Jasper Police Department release. Responding officers found Foster near the back parking lot of the store.

Foster was pronounced dead by Jasper County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Raymond Hopson. Judge Hopson ordered an autopsy.

There was nothing in the area where Foster was found that let police know the identity or cause of death when the intial discovery happened.

The following day, investigators received a tip about Foster's identity. Follow up interviews were conducted and police learned Foster's age and that he lived near the business.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

From Jasper Police Department releases:

On Wednesday, April 13th, 2022, at approximately 1300 hours Officers with the Jasper Police Department were dispatched to O’Reilly Auto Parts located at 1369 South Wheeler in reference to an unclothed white male being discovered by employees in a nearby grassy area. Upon arrival Officers located the unclothed body near the rear parking lot of the business and secured the scene. Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators were called out to the scene along with Jasper County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Raymond Hopson. The unknown victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hopson, who ordered an autopsy. The autopsy will be conducted in Jefferson County. There was no indication or evidence at the scene that was located to reveal the identity of the individual or what caused the death. As it appeared the body may have been dumped at the location.

_______________________________________________

Update

As of 4/14/22 @ 5:30pm On Thursday April 14th, 2022, Investigators received information pertaining to a possible identity of the unknown victim. Investigators conducted follow-up interviews to discover the victim to be identified as a 47-year-old white male pending notification of next of kin. Investigators were able to determine the 47-year-old male lived relatively close to the business as well. Preliminary autopsy results revealed no signs of foul play or trauma, as medical examiners explained that the cause of death was health related. Jasper Police continues to investigate details surrounding the incident. We will provide updates with more information when we receive it. If you have any questions, please contact me at the information provided below.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.