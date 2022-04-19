Hamshire-Fannett Lady Horns clash with Huffman-Hargrave for top spot in district

HAMSHIRE, Texas — High school softball playoffs are fast approaching and Hamshire-Fannett has one more game to determine their playoff fate.
The Lady Horns play Huffman-Hargrave in Friday at 6 p.m. for a shot at the District Championship.
Huffman-Hargrave and Liberty softball have games tonight and if both teams win, and Hamshire-Fannett wins Friday, then there would be a three-way tie at first place in district.
A three-way tie would mean playoff seedings wouldn't be determined until next week.
"This has been a long streak since the softball program has been in the playoffs," said Lady Horns coach Diana Sims. "Us having this playoff position already is a huge goal just by itself. The girls just kind of being relaxed and going through. We are looking at Huffman and we're trying to see what we can do differently. Obviously we lost to them in the first round. What can we do this round to solidify a win."
In their first matchup Huffman-Hargrave beat Hamshire-Fannett 9-2.
The Lady Horns (26-4) have the 12th spot in this week's Texas Girls Coaches Association State Softball Poll. Huffman-Hargrave (19-11) is two spots above at 10.
The two clash in the district finale on Friday at 6 p.m. at Lady Horn Softball Field.