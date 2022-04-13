Investigation underway after man's body found behind Jasper auto parts shop

No evidence has been found at this time that indicates the man's cause of death, police say.

JASPER, Texas — An investigation is underway with the Jasper Police Department after the discovery of a naked body behind an auto parts store in the city.

The police department received a call Wednesday about a possible body found in the 1300 block of South Wheeler Street, according to Lt. Joshua Hadnot with the Jasper Police Department.

Officers found the body of an unclothed man around 1 p.m. behind an O'Reilly Auto Parts shop.

No evidence has been found at this time that indicates the man's cause of death. Detectives are also working to identify the man, according to Hadnot.

It is unclear if there was evidence of foul play.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.