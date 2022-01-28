TxDOT breaks down I-10 widening project timeline for Beaumont drivers

Starting with the Cardinal interchange, crews have already begun clearing trees near I-10 to make way for this widening project.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Get ready to hit the brakes for the next few years on in Beaumont.

If you've driven on Interstate 10 you've probably noticed some things are changing.



This widening project will impact drivers, but it also could impact some nearby businesses.

The Texas Department of Transportation is finally moving forward with its plan of I-10 expansion for the interchanges.



But that's just one part of two separate projects that could impact your commute.



"We have changed our plans and made it into two projects so the first project I can say will be Cardinal 69 Drive will start this year,” said TxDOT representative Sarah Dupre. “That project is going out for bids this year, and it's completely reconstructing that interchange."



Expect that project to finish in 2026.



Dupre said the second project will happen near the Eastex Freeway interchange. It's still in the early phases. Construction could start in 2024 and be complete in 2028.



“So we do have a lot of congestion in Southeast Texas especially during those peak drive time hours in the mornings,” Dupre said. “In the evenings when everyone seems to be on the road at the same time. We're going to be making more room for drivers. We're going to be making the roadway safer.”



Right now TxDOT is buying up land nearby, including some commercial properties.



Some business owners have already made plans to move. One tenant told 12News while they have no choice but to move, it's not the ideal situation for them right now.



While these projects take their time, TxDOT understands drivers may be concerned about traffic.



“So, these are two very large projects,” Dupre said. “We're really going to be trying to communicate as much as possible with putting information on social media two weeks ahead of lane closures.”



Now be ready to pack your patience when you hit the roads. These projects will take about four to five years each to finish.