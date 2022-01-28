HPD: Two of three officers released from hospital after shooting involving chase suspect

HOUSTON — Two officers have been released from Memorial Hermann Hospital as they recover from a shooting Thursday afternoon.
According to Houston police, officers N. Gadson and D. Hayden left the hospital by early Friday afternoon. Officer A. Alavarez is still there, but he's expected to recover.
All three were shot by a chase suspect near the intersection of Hutchins and McGowen Street. Police said the officers were following the suspect after a domestic disturbance call.
During the shootout, the suspect carjacked a Mercedes and eventually left the scene. Fortunately, the driver of the Mercedes was not injured.
Houston Police said the three officers work patrol in their northeast division. Each of them has been serving for less than five years.
According to law enforcement sources, the suspect has been identified as Roland Caballero. After stealing the Mercedes, he barricaded himself at a residence on Lockwood Drive. He was taken into custody after a lenghty standoff.
Caballero reportedly had a gunshot wound to his neck, but it's not clear if he was shot by an officer.
Investigation update
On Friday, investigators returned to the home where Caballero was taken into custody. The home was still blocked off with police tape and officers were seen focusing on a safe.
According to court records, Caballero has a lengthy criminal history. His most recent arrest was for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.
How you can help Harris County law enforcement
This shooting is the latest in a string of violence that has impacted Harris County law enforcement. In the last week, one constable was killed in another shooting and another died in a hit-and-run. Also, a HPD K-9 is now recovering after he was stabbed by a suspect.
The 100 Club collects donations on behalf of loved ones of first responders that are seriously injured or killed in the line of duty. They created a Survivor's Fund to help dependents of fallen heroes like Corporal Charles Galloway, Sergeant Ramon Gutierrez and many others.