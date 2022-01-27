Beaumont Police searching for missing man last seen walking west on Euclid St.

If you see 69-year-old Clyde Freeman or have any information about where he is, call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont Police are seeking the public's help to find a missing elderly man.

Police say 69-year-old Clyde Freeman was last seen Wednesday around 11:09 a.m. They said he was walking west on Euclid Street toward Avenue A.

He was wearing a black T-shirt under a gray sweatshirt, blue jeans, and black shoes with white soles.

If you see Freeman or have any information about where he is, please call Beaumont Police at (409) 832-1234.

Full news release from the Beaumont Police Department...



