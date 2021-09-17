Pilot, passenger survive minor airplane crash at Beaumont Municipal Airport Friday night

The crash caused moderate damage to the front end and right wing of the plane, a DPS spokesperson tells 12News.

BEAUMONT, Texas — A small aircraft made a hard landing Friday night in Beaumont, leaving two people injured, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS Troopers responded to a call about an airplane crash Friday around 7:15 p.m. at the Beaumont Municipal Airport at 4055 Keith Road.

The airplane, identified as a Super Decathlon, crashed into a ditch with the front end of the aircraft while attempting to land.

DPS Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News this type of incident is rare.

The crash caused moderate damage to the front end and right wing of the plane, according to Havard.

The pilot has been identified as 41-year-old Cory Hayes, of Beaumont. The passenger has been identified as Brandon Bridges, 44, of Orange. They were both taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Hayes suffered a leg injury, and Bridges sustained minor injuries, according to a DPS spokesperson. They’re both expected to be OK.

DPS and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the crash.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

