Beaumont doctor disapproves of FDA's decision to not recommend COVID-19 booster shots for everyone

BEAUMONT, Texas — On Friday, the Food and Drug Administration rejected Pfizer’s plan to offer COVID-19 booster shots for the general public, saying that at this point there is not enough data to support it.

A Beaumont doctor said he believes COVID-19 booster shots are needed to fight the spread of the coronavirus, and that the FDA’s decision caught him off guard.

“A booster shot is, basically it's increasing the number of antibodies in your body by increasing your immune response by your own body,” Dr. Ray Callas, vice chairman of the Texas Medical Association, said. “What it does is, it's a protein. It's not a live virus. It's not an mRNA. It's nothing more than a protein.”

Callas got the Pfizer booster shot about three weeks ago and said the side effects he experienced were signs that the vaccine was working.

“I am not going to sit here and tell anyone in Southeast Texas that it comes with no side effects. That would be very naive of myself,” Callas said.

While Callas said that the side effects he experienced were not that bad, other side effects can happen.

“What I experienced with my booster shot was I had a little sore arm, and that was pretty much it,” he said. “But some people will get fatigued. Some people will get sweats. Some people will get a slight headache.”

Callas said he plans to research to better understand why the FDA is not recommending boosters for everyone.

The FDA is only recommending the shot for those 65 years of age and older and for the immunocompromised.