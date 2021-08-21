Texas DPS investigating multi-vehicle wreck that left 2 injured

The wreck happened on Interstate 10 westbound about a mile from Orange.

ORANGE, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is currently investigating a multi-vehicle wreck that left two people injured.

The wreck happened on Interstate 10 westbound about a mile west of Orange at 3:20 p.m., on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021.

A preliminary investigation into the wreck suggested that a semi was traveling west on Interstate 10, when it lost control and struck a 2014 Cadillac Escalade from the back, according to a Texas DPS news release. This caused the Escalade to hit a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, forcing the Silverado to hit the back of a 2012 Ford F-350.

The driver of the semi, Jesus Torres-Rodriguez, 59; the driver of the Chevrolet, Justin Barras, 27; and the driver of the Ford, Consuela Sanchez-Rodriguez, 48, were not injured in the wreck.

The driver of the Cadillac, James Nicholas, 59, and the passenger in the Chevrolet, Janice Barras, 67, were taken to CHRISTUS Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

From a Texas Department of Public Safety media release:

ORANGE COUNTY- Texas Department of public safety (DPS) investigated a multiple-vehicle crash on Interstate Highway 10 on Saturday, August 21, about one mile west of Orange.

The preliminary investigation indicates at approximately 3:20 p.m. A 2017 International commercial vehicle was traveling west on I-10 approaching mile marker 875. The International failed to control its speed and struck a 2014 Cadillac Escalade from the rear. That collision caused the Escalade to strike a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado, forcing that vehicle into the back of a 2012 Ford F-350.

The driver of the International was identified as Jesus Torres-Rodriguez, 59, from Mexico and was not injured in the crash. The driver of the Cadillac was identified as James Nicholas, 59, from Port Arthur, Texas. Nicholas was transported to Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the 2016 Chevrolet was identified as Justin Barras, 37, from Missouri City, Texas. Barras was not injured in the crash. The passenger in the Chevrolet was identified as Janice Barras, 67, from Missouri City. Janice Barras was also transported Christus Southeast Texas St. Elizabeth hospital in Beaumont for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Ford F-350 was identified as Consuela Sanchez-Rodriguez, 48, from Houston and was not injured in the crash.