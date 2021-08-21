Chambers County health officials release joint statement declaring 'medical crisis' amid COVID surge

One or zero ambulances have been available to respond to emergencies over the last week. Regional hospitals are being forced to make tough decisions.

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County health officials released a joint statement Saturday urging the community to help slow the spread of COVID-19, citing an increase in coronavirus-related deaths and a lack of available beds for patients in the county.

Editor's note: The video above is from an August 18, 2021 newscast

Amid the second COVID-19 surge, Chambers County regional hospitals are declaring "internal disasters" as patients are spending approximately 96 hours in an emergency room waiting areas, according to the release.

"This means that if you have a heart attack, if you're in a major motor vehicle accident or if you have any other emergent healthcare need, the time it will take for help to reach you is going to be much greater than normal," the release says.

Health officials said as long as the surge continues, emergency medical services' responses and wait times will be extended.

"Many are being treated in hallways and medics are being left with patients who are waiting to be admitted so that ambulances are able to return to service," the release says.

Chambers County EMS alongside Winnie-Stowell Volunteer EMS and Mont Belvieu EMS have been classified as Level 1 or Level 0 several times over the past week. This means that there was only one or zero ambulances available to respond to emergencies.

Health officials are being forced to make tough decision as the "medical crisis" is restricting their ability to emergent care.

"Some patients are being encouraged to stay home if that is medically appropriate. If medics are unavailable, calls are being placed in a queue and responded to in order of severity," the release says.

Chambers County health officials said 15 residents in the county have lost their lives due to COVID-19 since July 7, 2021.

While wearing face masks, getting the COVID-19 vaccine, washing your hands and social distancing are appropriate health measures the community should take, health officials said misinformation about virus is among the biggest opponent against the pandemic.

"Data shows that those who are vaccinated have a much higher rate of survival and much lower risk of severe complications and hospitalization due to COVID-19," the release says.

Anyone interested in getting a first, second or booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can contact the Chambers County health department by phone at (409) 267-2731 or by email at Vaccine@chambersTx.gov.

Chambers County Judge Jimmy Silva, Chambers County Local Health Authority, Chambers County Public Health and Chambers County Emergency Services released the joint statement.