2 children injured after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self, 2-year-old in Jasper County Sunday

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating an accidental shooting that left two minors hospitalized.

Chief Scott Duncan told 12News that a 4-year-old gained access to a firearm. At this time, it is unknown how the child obtained the weapon.

The gun went off, shooting the 4-year-old in the arm. The bullet went through the child's arm and hit a 2-year-old in the shoulder. Both were taken to area hospitals and are in stable condition, according to Chief Duncan.

This incident is currently under investigation and Child Protective Services have since been involved.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

