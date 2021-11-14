First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visits Houston to encourage pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations

Dr. Biden is visiting Houston’s Texas Children’s Hospital as part of a national campaign to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

HOUSTON — First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited Houston’s Texas Children’s Hospital on Sunday. The trip is part of a national campaign to encourage parents to get their children vaccinated against COVID-19.

Local healthcare workers said the demand is keeping them busy.

“Hospitals in the area have really scrambled to get appointments for kids,” Infectious disease specialist with Memorial Hermann Linda Yancey said.

Yancey said they’ve been working around the clock putting shots in arms.

“Pediatrician offices are working through the weekends. We are scrambling to meet this demand,” she said.

Earlier this month, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention gave the green light for children ages 5 to 11 to receive the low dose Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest numbers from The Texas Department of State Health Services reflect what healthcare workers are seeing. In Harris County, with children 5 and up added, about 70% of the total county population has received at least one dose of the vaccine. About 60% are fully vaccinated.

Yancey said the hope is that the vaccine will bring down the alarming number of pediatric deaths.

“COVID is in the top 10 killers of children in 2021,” she said.

When asked what we can expect to see in the coming months, Yancey said, “We are still trying to figure out if children are going to need a booster. Probably will, but we don’t know for sure yet."

She said vaccine trials are currently underway to determine just that.