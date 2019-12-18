JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Three people were injured in a Jasper County crash around 4 p.m. Tuesday, but are all expected to survive.

A Dodge pickup and GMC Yukon were involved in a head-on collision at Cypress Road and US 190, injuring two adults and a 2-year-old.

None of the injuries seemed to be life-threatening according to DPS.

All three were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Troopers say the child was properly secured in a child seat.

From a DPS news release:

At approximately 4:00p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Troopers responded to a head-on collision at the intersection of US 190 and Cypress Road in Jasper County.

The preliminary DPS crash investigation indicates that a 2010 Dodge pickup truck was traveling eastbound on US 190. A GMC Yukon was stopped, facing westbound, in the left turn lane on US 190. The driver of the Dodge pickup truck veered into the left turn lane and collided head-on with the GMC Yukon.

The driver of the GMC and her 2-year-old granddaughter were both transported to Jasper Memorial hospital. Their injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

The 2-year-old child was properly secured in a child restraint system.

The driver of the Dodge pickup truck was transported to Jasper Memorial hospital with minor injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation as Troopers work to determine the exact factors that contributed to this crash.

There are no additional details available at this time.

