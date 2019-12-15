TYLER COUNTY, Texas — Multiple people, including several animals were involved in a major wreck at the intersection of US 190 and FM 92 in Tyler County.

According to a preliminary DPS crash investigation, the driver of the Hyundai failed to yield the right of way turning left onto FM 92 and was struck by the 2012 GMC pickup truck.

After the collision, the GMC pickup truck towing the horse trailer traveled into a convenience store parking lot striking a Chevrolet Trailblazer and Ford pickup truck.

The GMC pickup truck continued through the parking lot and drove into the wall of the convenience store before coming to rest.

The driver of the Hyundai, 36-year-old Cora Goneau of Woodville, and her passenger, Joseph Griffith, 31, were both transported to Baptist hospital in Beaumont with serious injuries.

The driver of the GMC pickup truck, 21-year-old Laramie Dunn of Petrolia, Texas, was transported to Jasper Memorial hospital.

Her injuries did not appear to be life threatening.

There were no injuries sustained by either driver of the Chevrolet Trailblazer or Ford pickup truck.



All the animals (2 horses and 6 dogs) in the GMC pickup truck were not injured.



This is an ongoing investigation and there are additional details available at this time.

DPS PRELIMINARY CRASH REPORT



