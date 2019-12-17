ORANGE, Texas — An oil spill stemmed from an overturned 18-wheeler on Monday night in Orange.

According to Texas Department of Safety, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the I-10 westbound lanes near Adams Bayou.

Officials say no other vehicles were involved. There have been no reports of injuries.

The Orange Police Department confirms traffic is flowing normally.

MORE | Get Southeast Texas traffic info

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

More on 12News

Crash in Tyler County injures 3 people, 2 horses and 6 dogs not harmed

Victim in fatal Hardin County accident identified as Vidor man

'It would be a life-changer' | 14-year old Vidor girl looks to skate into Olympics

26-year-old bicyclist fatally struck by truck on highway 69