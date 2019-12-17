ORANGE, Texas — An oil spill stemmed from an overturned 18-wheeler on Monday night in Orange.
According to Texas Department of Safety, the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday on the I-10 westbound lanes near Adams Bayou.
Officials say no other vehicles were involved. There have been no reports of injuries.
The Orange Police Department confirms traffic is flowing normally.
This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.
