Two Friendswood men killed after crane falls into traffic along IH-10 just west of Beaumont Thursday

DPS Troopers received reports about the crash around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Friendswood men were killed following a crane accident that dropped the boom of a crane onto the pickup they were in as it traveled along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont Thursday afternoon.

The driver of a westbound Toyota pickup, Sarfaraz Karowadia, 37, and his passenger, Altaf Kasowadia, 42, both of Friendswood, were killed when the boom landed on top of the truck according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS initially reported that a piece of heavy equipment dislodged from a commercial motor vehicle and caused the crash, but further investigation shows something else happened.

An update in the preliminary investigation indicates a 2013 Toyota pickup truck was traveling westbound on I-10 near Smith Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Construction crews in the area were working and operating a heavy crane, according to DPS. Troopers believe the crane experienced some type of "malfunction" and struck the Toyota pickup.

The accident had traffic at a standstill for hours.

A spokesperson with the DPS described the accident as “tragic" and says that the investigation could take several weeks.

DPS is in charge of the investigation, but because this involves fatalities, OSHA and federal officials are also involved. Their team came to the scene earlier tonight.

TxDot is also investigating, since this involves a contractor it hired for the I-10 widening project.

The roadway has reopened as of 9 p.m. Thursday night.

This is a developing story. We will update you when and if we receive more information.

