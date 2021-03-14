Tomball city manager dies in car crash in Waller County

Hauck leaves behind his wife, Kathleen, and three children, Lauren, Madeline and Conner.

TOMBALL, Texas — Robert S. Hauck, Tomball’s city manager, was killed Saturday in a single-vehicle crash in Waller County.

The Tomball Police Department announced Hauck’s death on Saturday. Hauck was the department’s police chief from 2008 to 2014.

Hauck served as assistant city manager from 2014 to 2018 before he was selected as the city manager in 2018.

Hauck leaves behind his wife, Kathleen, and three children, Lauren, Madeline and Conner.