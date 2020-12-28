'Significant portion' of vaccines in Texas waiting to be administered, state urging quick action by facilities with shots

The state says "every day a vaccine sits on the shelf is another day that prolongs the pandemic," and is worried that there are many shots waiting to be given

BEAUMONT, Texas — The state is urging 'entities that have been allotted vaccine to administer their entire allotment with all deliberate speed.'

According to a letter shared by the Texas Department of State Health Services, there 'may be unnecessary delays' in giving all shots and reporting those using the state's registry.

The letter, issued by Commissioner John Hellerstedt, said a 'significant portion' of vaccines in Texas may not be administered yet. The Texas Division of Emergency Management tweeted the letter on Christmas Eve.

"We also know that every day a vaccine sits on the shelf is another day that prolongs the pandemic that is hindering our state's economy and way of life," Hellerstedt said in the letter.

The department is asking facilities with the vaccine to 'add timeliness' and use 'a sense of urgency' to use the shots that have been shipped out.

"We trust that you know your situation far better than we could, so we ask you to take the initiative and push forward aggressively with administering all the vaccine dose you have received," the letter continued.

