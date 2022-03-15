Louisiana woman may have been driving a Lyft customer to Texas before she was reported missing, family says

Some social media posts claimed Goodie was dropping off a customer in Port Arthur before she was last heard from, but 12News was not able to confirm this report.

LAFAYETTE, La. — The Scott Police Department, located west of Lafayette, is requesting the public’s assistance in helping find a missing person who reportedly drove to Texas.

Ella Goodie, 33, has not been seen or heard from by family members since Wednesday, March 9 around noon, according to a police report.

She was last seen driving her 2012 Audi Q5 with Texas license plate NRN6551 on Interstate 10 towards Texas.

One family member said on Facebook that when Goodie's brother and sister-in-law last spoke to her, she said she was headed to Texas to drop someone off through Lyft.

Some social media posts claimed Goodie was dropping off a Lyft customer in Port Arthur before she was last heard from, but 12News was not able to confirm this report.

Goodie is described as being 5’3” and weighing 168lbs. She was last seen wearing a denim jacket with blue pants.

Family and friends are using social media to get the word out about their loved one. They are desperately searching for answers on where the mother may be.

Goodie's cousin spoke exclusively with 12News and said the whole state of Texas needs to be on the lookout. She also said Goodie's mother, her aunt, is desperate and frustrated to find her daughter, but doesn't want to "rush police to do their job."

12News also reached out to Scott Police Department Chief Chad Leger and he said, "we know she went to Texas, but we cannot confirm the exact location."

Leger said Goodie's vehicle was seen on March 9 on I-10 heading toward Texas. Twelve hours later, traffic cameras saw her vehicle coming back into Louisiana.

Leger explained, the next day, her vehicle was located back in Texas, north of Dallas.

Anyone who has information regarding the whereabouts of Goodie is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or their closest law enforcement agency.