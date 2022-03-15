Allison Getz continues to go 'above and beyond' as she undergoes chemotherapy, radiation treatments.

Mike Getz said his wife will continue to work as she undergoes chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County Tax Assessor Allison Getz will continue to serve the community she loves as she undergoes chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

Getz will undergo the new treatments five days a week for six weeks at Methodist Hospital in Houston as she battles cancer.

“So far, she has tolerated the therapy well and remains in good spirits, and we express confidence and optimism that this regimen will restore her health,” Beaumont City Councilman Mike Getz, Allison Getz’s husband, said in a social media post.

Mike Getz, has kept family, friends and the Jefferson County community updated on Allison Getz's condition through a series of Facebook posts. He said his wife will continue to go above and beyond.

The city councilman said that Allison Getz plans to continue to work Monday mornings before her afternoon radiation sessions and Friday afternoons after her morning radiation sessions.

Earlier this year, Allison Getz underwent brain surgery in Houston to remove a serious tumor.

On Feb. 10, Mike Getz said his wife’s surgery went, “well, but not as well as we hoped.” He said doctors were unable to reach some of the tumor, and that radiation, clinical trials and chemotherapy were a possibility in the next steps of Allison Getz's battle.

The Beaumont councilman said Allison Getz is ready to beat cancer and that he has learned not to underestimate her.

“I am so thankful to the hundreds of people that have reached out to offer their prayers and support,” Allison Getz said in a previous statement to 12News. “I am home recuperating and plan to work as hard as I can to get better and continue to serve the community that I love."

Mike and Allison Getz thanked everyone who has sent prayers and well wishes. The city councilman said he "believes in the power of prayer and that God hears our prayers, however, his plan is the one that controls."

Allison Getz was first elected Tax Assessor Collector for Jefferson County in November of 2014, according to her campaign website.