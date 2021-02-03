Gov. Abbott to share 'exciting' news in statewide announcement from Lubbock Tuesday

WFAA will broadcast the announcement live on Channel 8, wfaa.com, YouTube and Facebook.

Gov. Greg Abbott said he has some "exciting" news to share with Texans Tuesday.

The governor will make a statewide announcement from Lubbock around 1:30 p.m., according to a news release from his office.

The release did not say what the announcement would be about, only that small business and community leaders would be alongside the governor as he addressed the state from a Lubbock restaurant.

WFAA will broadcast the announcement live on Channel 8, wfaa.com, YouTube and Facebook.

Last week, Abbott made comments during a news conference that he was considering rolling back statewide coronavirus restrictions.

"We're working right now on evaluating when we're going to be able to remove all statewide orders," Governor Greg Abbott said Thursday. "And we will be making announcements on that pretty soon."

However, when WFAA spoke to health experts, including a member of the statewide task force, a UNT epidemiologist and the past president of the Dallas County Medical Society, they all said now is not the time to relax restrictions.

"We need the cases to go down further, and especially we need the positivity rate to be 3%," said Dr. John Carlo, who's on the statewide COVID task force.

While COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers have been ticking down recently, declines are starting to plateau, according to federal officials and UT Southwestern models.

“The latest data suggest that these declines may be stalling, potentially leveling off at still a very high number,” CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “We at CDC consider this a very concerning shift in the trajectory.”

And while those declines have brought the overall numbers down, cases and hospitalizations still remain very high, around the spikes reached in the summer months last year.

Abbott said earlier Tuesday that the state had reported a new daily record number of people receiving vaccines: more than 216,000 Texans a day, with 1 million vaccines going out each week.

But there is some important context to that. While Texas’ 7-day average of vaccinations is the highest it’s been, the state ranks last in the country in doses administered per person, according to the CDC.

State officials had previously said they would announce at some point in March what groups of Texans would be included under Phase 1C of vaccine distribution.

More than 3.5 million Texans have so far received at least one shot of the vaccine, with 1.8 million fully vaccinated. But the state estimates there are still around 13 million people who are currently eligible to get the shot.