How many people in Texas have had the COVID-19 vaccine?

This Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard is keeping track of vaccinations in the Lone Star State.

HOUSTON — If you're looking for a way to keep track of who's getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Texas, the Texas Department of State Health Services set up a handy dashboard to help you keep up.

Click here to see the dashboard. It's also included in this article.

In order to see who has been vaccinated, just hover over each county in Texas to see who has received one dose and who has been fully vaccinated.

The dashboard also separates the numbers by phase. There's a way to see how many healthcare professionals in Tier 1 (hospitals and EMS) and Tier 2 (medical offices) have had the vaccine. There's also a way to see how many assisted living and nursing home residents have received it.

The vaccine is currently only available to frontline workers and vulnerable people due to a limited supply. The state reportedly was slated to receive more than 220,000 doses of the vaccine in the first week of distribution, which began on Monday, Dec. 14.

Check out the dashboard below: