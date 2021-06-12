Texas Gov. Greg Abbott discussed upcoming re-election battle at Beaumont luncheon

Abbott expressed his opposition toward mask mandates stating that while he is in office, there will never be one in the state of Texas.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of a Southeast Texas organization have a better idea of what Texas Gov. Greg Abbott plans to focus on in his upcoming re-election battle, thanks to his visit in Beaumont on Monday.

Gov. Abbott spoke with members of the Golden Triangle Republican Women at their luncheon.

Abbott’s speech addressed topics including critical race theory, gun control and more. During his speech, the governor also shared his thoughts on different ways the political parties could have responded to the COVID-19 crisis.

Abbott expressed his opposition toward mask mandates stating that while he is in office, there will never be one in the state of Texas. The governor feels the decision to wear a mask should be up to each individual.

The Texas governor also expressed his dislike of lockdowns calling them an, “infringement of the public’s freedom.”

“They believe in lockdowns” Gov. Abbott said. “They believe in mandates by government destroying your freedom, telling you to mandate that you get the vaccine, mandate that you wear a mask, limiting where you can go. Let me tell you something, as long as I am governor of Texas, there will be no vaccine mandate.”

Abbott also recognized the impact Southeast Texas has on the oil and gas industry. Currently, Texas is producing the most oil in the country but also using the most gasoline.

“This green new deal, or infrastructure plan, as well as their policies to kill energy jobs in Texas,” Abbott said. “Now we're in Beaumont, and I have to assume that whether it is you working there, or your family member, at least half the room has a personal connection with energy jobs in this region.”

At the luncheon, Abbott thanked Southeast Texas supporters for the turnout. He emphasized it was the largest in Golden Triangle Republican Women history.

On Thursday, Dec. 7, Democratic candidate Beto O’Rourke is scheduled to speak at Luke’s located at 2325 Calder Avenue in Beaumont.