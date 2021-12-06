Justice of the Peace names four killed after crashing into tree North of Kirbyville

The victims found deceased at the scene were all 19 years of age.

JASPER COUNTY, Texas — Officials have released the identities of the four people killed in a crash north of Kirbyville on early Nov. 15 morning.

(EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a November 15, 2021 newscast.)

Jasper County Justice of the Peace Precinct 3 Judge Mike Smith received DNA reports from Forensic Medical Management in Beaumont.

The deceased victims were identified as Kristen Crosson, Alayna Young, Amarian Levette and Dezirae Barlow. They were all 19 years of age.

Crosson was the driver of the vehicle, according to a news release.

A 2019 Nissan car was headed north on FM 252 when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree before 1 a.m., officials said in a news release. Investigators believe the car was traveling at an unsafe speed going into a curve when the wreck happened. It happened about a mile from FM 1005.

The driver and three passengers were pronounced deceased at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation by DPS.

From a Judge Mike Smith news release:

My office has received DNA reports from Forensic Medical Management in Beaumont. The reports positively identify each occupant of a single vehicle accident that occurred November 15, 2021 on FM 252 North of FM 1005.

The occupants are identified as follows:

Kristen Crosson 19 years old

Alayna Young 19 years old

Amarian Levette 19 years old

Dezirae Barlow 19 years old