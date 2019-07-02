PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A suspect has been arrested in the December 2 shooting death of a 41-year-old in Port Arthur.

Scharron Leroyce Cole was found by Port Arthur officers with multiple gunshot wounds according to a news release from the Port Arthur Police Department.

The suspect, Herbert Clark, is being taken to Port Arthur at this time.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 400 block of Procter Street about 2:30 a.m. Dec. 2. They found Cole in the 400 block of Fort Worth Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Port Arthur Police said in a news release.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.