Southeast Texas public schools must have at least one armed guard on campus due to new Texas law

NEDERLAND, Texas — Southeast Texas school districts are reacting to a new law that would require all public schools in the state to have at least one armed guard.

Texas House Bill 3 was signed by Governor Greg Abbott in June.

This law would require mental health training for school district employees who regularly interact with students, require at least one armed security officer at all campuses during regular school hours and other provisions.

Safety inspections by the Texas School Safety Center are also required every five years.

The bill creates a safety and security department within the Texas Education Agency.

The TEA will now have to notify parents of any violent activity on campus.

School safety is a priority for both chambers this legislative session after the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde left 19 children and two teachers dead in 2022.

District's across the state are now posting new positions for armed security guards ahead of the new school year.

"We already have 3 SRO's, so we are looking for 4 more armed security guards," said Nederland Independent School District Superintendent, Dr. Stuart Kieschnick.

The guards can be an armed officer, a school marshal or even a school district employee.

Kieschnick is hoping to hire people with law enforcement experience.

"In today's world, you can never tell when that person is going to be needed to step up and do the job, you hope it never happens at your school, but you have to be prepared," he said.

On Thursday morning, Beaumont Independent School District hosted a safety and security meeting to go over ways to meet the new regulations.

Beaumont ISD Police Chief Joseph Malbrough says staffing 29 campuses with an armed guard will be tough.

"Really right now, not enough officers to go around, to now put someone at every elementary campus per say," he said.

An officer with experience is preferred, but both districts aren't ruling out the possibility of arming an employee.

"We'll have to just play it by ear to see what we come up with, to have the best plan possible. The law goes into effect September 1st, but for now, we are looking for a school marshal type person," Kieschnick said.

With the short turnaround, schools who can't get enough personnel may qualify for an exemption.



