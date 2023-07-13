x
Crime

Port Arthur Police investigating shooting at apartment complex Thursday evening

A relative told 12News a victim was grazed by a bullet. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso confirms no one was shot.
Credit: E.J. Williams

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Port Arthur Thursday evening.

Port Arthur Police received a call in reference to a shooting victim at the Pointe Apartments on 1501 Poole Ave.

12News crew on scene saw a male victim come out of an upstairs apartment unit and taken to an ambulance.

A black vehicle was seen with several bullet holes. 

A relative told 12News a victim was grazed by a bullet. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso confirms no one was shot. 

Several casings were collected and investigation is ongoing. 

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information. 

Credit: E.J. Williams
Credit: E.J. Williams
Credit: E.J. Williams

