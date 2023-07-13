Port Arthur Police investigating shooting at apartment complex Thursday evening

A relative told 12News a victim was grazed by a bullet. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso confirms no one was shot.

PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Port Arthur Thursday evening.

Port Arthur Police received a call in reference to a shooting victim at the Pointe Apartments on 1501 Poole Ave.

12News crew on scene saw a male victim come out of an upstairs apartment unit and taken to an ambulance.

A black vehicle was seen with several bullet holes.



A relative told 12News a victim was grazed by a bullet. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso confirms no one was shot.



Several casings were collected and investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device

MORE | Find all our 12News crime stories

CRIME STOPPERS APP | Download the P3 Tips App

If you have information about a crime you could earn a cash reward of up to $1000 by providing an ANONYMOUS tip to Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas.

Call 833-TIPS (8477) or download the P3Tips App on your mobile device to submit your tip anonymously.