BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County Republican Party announced they will be holding a rally at the Beaumont Civic Center Friday evening in support of President Trump.

The rally will be held in lieu of a recent comment made by comedian George Lopez regarding President Trump and the ongoing conflict with Iran.

“His cold-blooded humor only encourages radicals to entertain the thought of murdering our elected president,” a statement from the Republican party's news release states.

The controversy stemmed from Lopez's response to an Instagram post that said, "Iran 'offers $80 million bounty for Donald Trump's head' after death of General."

Lopez responded on the Chicano Worldstar Instagram post saying, "We'll do it for half."

RELATED: Southeast Texans react to George Lopez's controversial comment about President Trump

Lopez's response stirred mixed emotions among the Southeast Texas community with residents, in addition to the Republican party, vowing to boycott Lopez’s show that's coming to Beaumont on Jan. 8.

The George Lopez: The Wall Tour starts at 8 p.m. Friday at the Julie Rogers Theater in Beaumont. The Republican party has scheduled their rally from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. across the street from the from the theater.

More on 12News

Steve Harvey Morning Show comes to Beaumont’s Magic 102.5

Win a pair of tickets to see George Lopez in downtown Beaumont

George Lopez kicks off the new year in Beaumont