Southeast Texas non-profits, businesses prepare to help Louisiana neighbors after Hurricane Ida

BEAUMONT, Texas — As parts of Louisiana prepare to clean up damage brought by Hurricane Ida, Texas non-profits and businesses are on standby, ready to deploy to help our Louisiana neighbors.

Ida made landfall Sunday morning in Louisiana as an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane. Ida brought flooding to parts of Louisiana and left all of New Orleans without power.

Entergy crews stationed in Beaumont will deploy linemen and trucks Monday at 8 a.m., to help restore power to areas that lost it.

Calvary Baptist Church in Beaumont will leave Monday morning to help remove trees and clear the roadways in Louisiana.

Gallery Furniture located at 6006 North Freeway in Houston will be open to Louisiana residents who need a place to sleep. Mattress Mack is also accepting donations at this location for the next few days.

Gator Country and Madison's

Madison's on Dowlen is teaming up with Gator Country. They are planning to go to Louisiana Tuesday to help feed those impacted by the storms and are asking for donations of essentials needed during disaster recovery.

In a Sunday Facebook post, Gator Country officials specified the need for tarps and nonperishable items. Those who would like to can donate at Gator Country or Madison's.

Those who want to give monetary donations can send money to Gator Country's Venmo: @GatorcountryBMTTX and Cash App: @GatorCountryBMTTX.

Madison's is also accepting monetary donations via PayPal: Madisonsoftexas@AOL.com and Venmo: @Frankie-Randozzo-1.

Southeast Texans can also bring cash or checks to Madison's located at 4020 Dowlen Rd. or Ricken James in Vidor.

Frankie Randazzo, co-owner of Madison's, said they have raised $2,500 so far. Gary Saurage of Gator Country has contributed $3,000 to jumpstart the efforts.

Randazzo said with every $1,000 they can feed up to 400 people.

The Cajun Navy

Cajun Navy Ground Force is asking for volunteers to go to Houma to help those affected by Hurricane Ida. The Cajun Navy will rally Monday at 8 a.m. 100 Southpark Road, Lafayette to head to Houma.

The Cajun Navy asks that those who do volunteer with them bring a mask, proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, personal protective equipment and any safety equipment they may have.

Those who volunteer with the Cajun Navy must bring enough supplies to be self sustainable for 3 – 4 days. Volunteers will also need to download the walkie talkie app Zello to stay in touch and up to date.

The Salvation Army

For evacuees in Southeast Texas, Jefferson County and the American Red Cross coordinated disaster shelters.

As soon as the storm is over, Red Cross will need all the help and resources they can get, Jennifer Sparks, Red Cross communications and marketing manager, said.

The Salvation Army is already planning to go to Louisiana after the storm.

Salvation Army officials said they are still helping people who suffered flooding from Imelda and disaster from Laura, so the prepping drill is not new.

The Salvation Army has been closely monitoring Hurricane Ida and preparing for a potential response after the storm. They will have emergency disaster teams and response units pre-staged in Beaumont.

The Salvation Army will also begin setting up laundry and shower units. There will also be a bunkhouse. All hands will be on deck when the Salvation Army arrives to Louisiana, Jason Moore, Salvation Army co-officer, said.

The organization will need more volunteers and supplies, Moore said. For those who are would like to help, you can contact the Salvation Army by calling 409-896-2361 or emailing Jason.Moore@uss.SalvationArmy.org.

Those who wish to donate can do so:

By Phone:

1-800-SAL-ARMY (1-800-725-2769)

American Red Cross

The Red Cross said some 600 volunteers are either on the ground or staged to support relief efforts after Ida makes landfall. Across Louisiana and Mississippi, the Red Cross and other organizations have opened dozens of evacuation shelters offering safe refuge for hundreds of people. The number of open shelters and people staying in them is changing hourly.

Those who wish to help can visit redcross.org, call 800-RED-CROSS, or text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.