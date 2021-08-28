Disaster, recovery teams preparing to help Louisiana evacuees ahead of Hurricane Ida

Hurricane Ida is expected to be a Category 4 when it makes its forecasted landfall along the southeast coast of Louisiana Sunday.

BEAUMONT, Texas — Traffic on Interstate 10 was backed up Saturday afternoon as residents of Louisiana evacuated to escape Hurricane Ida.

Ida strengthened into a Category 2 hurricane Saturday and is expected to be a Category 4 when it makes its forecasted landfall along the southeast coast of Louisiana Sunday. Disaster and recovery teams are already preparing to help.

For evacuees planning to come to Southeast Texas, Jefferson County and the American Red Cross are coordinating disaster shelters. The Salvation Army is already planning to go to Louisiana after the storm.

Salvation Army officials said they are still helping people who suffered flooding from Imelda and disaster from Laura, so the prepping drill is not new.

The Salvation Army has been closely monitoring Hurricane Ida and preparing for a potential response after the storm. They will have emergency disaster teams and response units pre-staged in Beaumont.

The Salvation Army will also begin setting up mobile kitchens and laundry and shower units. There will also be a bunkhouse. All hands will be on deck when the Salvation Army arrives to Louisiana, Jason Moore, Salvation Army co-officer, said.

“Yeah, we normally try to make sure that we have supplies that people can use right away," Moore said. "So just food, anything that's practical we want because what the salvation army likes to do is make sure that people have those basic necessities to live.”

The organization will need more volunteers and supplies, Moore said. For those who are would like to help, you can contact the Salvation Army by calling 409-896-2361 or emailing Jason.Moore@uss.SalvationArmy.org.