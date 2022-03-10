Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning

When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse.

VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor.

Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith.

When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse.

A photo posted on Facebook by Dana McGilbery McLaughlin showed flames and smoke lighting up the woods and sky around the home.

The home, which was a total loss, was unoccupied or abandoned according to Smith.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation though Smith said they think the fire may have started because of an electrical problem.

This is a developing story. We will update with more if and when we receive more confirmed information.