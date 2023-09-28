Senior food boxes contain a balanced diet of senior-friendly dietary supplementation, for example, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, juice and shelf stable milk.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The Southeast Texas Food Bank is seeking volunteers to assemble senior food boxes.

The non-profit organization is packing the boxes Friday, September 29, 2023 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The Southeast Texas Food Bank operates the Commodity Supplemental Food Program (CSFP), a USDA sponsored program directed to senior citizens 60 and older, throughout their service territory, according to the Southeast Texas Food Bank website.

The organization distributes a volume of food boxes on a monthly basis according to the caseload allocation assigned to them by the Texas Department of Agriculture. Pre-enrolled seniors who qualify based on their age (60 and older) and their economic status (must be SNAP – Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program eligible, and have an income of 130 percent or less of the poverty level for your household size) are the recipients of the distributed boxes of food.

Boxes are distributed at no cost to recipients.

Those enrolled in CSFP are entitled to the monthly food box simply by coming to claim it on designated distribution dates at a site near them. Those physically unable to pick up their monthly box may authorize a proxy to pick up the box for them.

Senior food boxes contain a balanced diet of senior-friendly dietary supplementation, for example, cereal, canned fruits and vegetables, juice, shelf stable milk, pasta, canned proteins, cheese, and more.

To volunteer, apply on the website or ask for Ramona at 409-839-8777.

GET NEWS & WEATHER ALERTS | Download the 12News App to your mobile device