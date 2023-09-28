Beaumont's mandatory water restrictions rolled back to stage 1 voluntary restrictions

The City of Beaumont is currently experiencing excessive water demands and is using its drought contingency plan.

BEAUMONT, Texas — The City of Beaumont has announced that mandatory water restrictions are being rolled back to stage one voluntary restrictions.

The city announced the rollback from stage two to stage one water restrictions on the city's Facebook page on Thursday morning, September 28, 2023.

Just one week ago the city moved from stage three water restrictions down to stage two.

"We’re trending in the right direction and appreciate everyone's help to minimize demand on the system," the city's Facebook post read.

Residents and businesses are now being asked to voluntarily limit watering their lawns and landscaping to designated days.

Those designated days are Sundays and Thursdays for customers with a street address ending in an even number (0, 2, 4, 6, or and Saturdays and Wednesdays for water customers with a street address ending in an odd number (1, 3, 5, 7 or 9), between the hours of midnight and 10:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m. to midnight on designated watering days or risk penalty of an ordinance violation.

While other water use restrictions on washing your car or filling pools, washing down driveways, sidewalks and buildings or flushing gutters have been lifted the city is still asking everyone to conserve water as much as possible.

Residents and businesses are still being asked to "practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes" according to the city's stage one response for a "mild water shortage conditions."

The restrictions were imposed because the city is experiencing an excessive demand on its water system.

Once the city's total daily water demand drops below 37 million gallons for three consecutive days the city may cancel the voluntary restrictions according to its drought contingency plan.

The City of Beaumont is planning to continue following restrictions for stage two and will reduce the flushing of water mains and discontinue fire hydrant flushing during this time according to the Facebook post.

Once the city’s water use goes over a set amount, state guidelines require that the “drought plan” be put into use according to Beaumont Mayor Roy West.

Violations of mandatory restrictions, when in effect, are a misdemeanor and if convicted could cost violators from $250 - $2,000 according to the city's Drought Contingency Plan. Each day a violation happens can be considered a separate offense.

If someone is convicted of three or more "distinct violations" the city manager could have the water service cut off where the violations happened according to the plan.

A police officer or any other city employee designated by the city manager can issue a citation for violations.

City officials will also be taking measures to reduce its water consumption by reducing or discontinuing the flushing of water mains, discontinuing fire hydrant flushing, reducing or discontinuing irrigation of public landscaping and implementing measures to return all system components to full production capacity, according to the release.

Use of water from hydrants shall be limited to firefighting, related activities, or other activities necessary to maintain public health, safety and welfare, except that use of water from designated fire hydrants for construction purposes may be allowed under special permit from the City.

The city is offering water-saving tips:

Check faucets, toilets, and irrigation systems for leaks and repair any you find. Even a slow drip can use several gallons a day.

Be conservative showering and bathing. Take shorter showers. If you must use the bathtub, only fill it half full.

Don't leave water running while you're brushing your teeth or shaving. Every little bit helps.

Only run the dishwasher or washing machine when you have a full load. You can also select a lower or shorter cycle or save water by rinsing dishes beforehand.

Consider replacing old toilets or showerheads. Dual flush models use less water, as do low-flow shower heads.

Sweep it up. Clean your driveway and exterior areas with a broom instead of a hose.