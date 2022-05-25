'It's nonsense, ridiculous' | Southeast Texas educator, Uvalde native speaks out after elementary school mass shooting

So, when the news broke of a tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary, Lopez's thoughts went right to the innocent students, staff, but also, his sister who still lives in Uvalde near the elementary school.



“She was just scared, seeing the helicopters and so many police going through there, her community, her neighborhood. And she even told me as I call her 'I’m locked in my house. I'm just waiting to hear more news.' So very scary,” Lopez said.



Lopez is also an educator. He worked at Bob Hope Charter Schools for the last 13 years. And when he looks at the innocent faces of the Uvalde victims he's reminded of his students.



“I tutor third graders for STAAR, and for three months weekly tutoring them for STAAR, and they are the same age of the kids who got shot yesterday and it's nonsense, ridiculous, that took place,” Lopez said.



Two weeks ago, Lopez was in Uvalde for his 45th high school reunion. He stopped by Robb Elementary, but tall fences prevented him from stepping foot on campus.



“I said to myself this can't be the same Robb it had a six-foot fence all the way around and I just couldn't believe when I heard,” Lopez said.



A senseless act of violence Dr. Lopez still is trying to understand.



“These kids are great and have a future ahead of them, for someone to come by and take it away is senseless,” Lopez said.